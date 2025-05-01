A company sells a machine with a historical cost of $50,000 and accumulated depreciation of $30,000 for $25,000. What is the cash flow from this sale?
A company sells a truck for $18,000, with a historical cost of $40,000 and accumulated depreciation of $25,000. What is the cash flow from this transaction?
Why is depreciation expense important in calculating cash flows from investing activities?
Which of the following transactions would appear in the investing activities section of the cash flow statement?
What is the effect of accumulated depreciation on the equipment account?
Which of the following is considered a cash inflow from investing activities?
How does the sale of equipment affect the equipment and accumulated depreciation accounts?
Which of the following is a cash outflow from investing activities?
A company sells a piece of land with a historical cost of $80,000 and accumulated depreciation of $0 for a gain of $20,000. What is the cash received from the sale?
Which of the following is an example of an intangible asset?