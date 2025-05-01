A company issues 80,000 shares of $0.25 par value common stock for consulting services valued at $50,000. How should the APIC be calculated?
A company issues 100,000 shares of $1 par value common stock for legal services valued at $120,000. What is the journal entry to record this transaction?
A company issues 40,000 shares of $1 par value common stock for marketing services valued at $70,000. How should the APIC be calculated?
Why is the fair market value used instead of book value when recording assets received for common stock?
A company issues 100,000 shares of $0.50 par value common stock for a building valued at $80,000. What is the APIC recorded?
A company issues 150,000 shares of $1 par value common stock for equipment valued at $200,000. What is the APIC recorded?
How does the journal entry for issuing common stock for services differ from issuing common stock for cash?
A company issues 200,000 shares of $0.50 par value common stock for legal services valued at $140,000. What is the journal entry to record this transaction?
What is the impact on equity when a company issues common stock for services?
What is a key difference in the journal entry when issuing common stock for assets versus cash?