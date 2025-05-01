If a company sells 10,000 shares of stock for a total of $200,000, what is the selling price per share?
A company issues 500 shares of $2 par value stock at $2 per share. What is the correct journal entry?
If a company receives $25,000 from selling 5,000 shares, what is the per share selling price?
If a company receives $15,000 from selling 3,000 shares, what is the per share selling price?
What is the primary difference between issuing par value stock and generating revenue?
Evaluate the financial impact of selling 5,000 shares at $10 each when the par value is $1. What is the total amount recorded in the equity section?
A company issues 1,000 shares of $5 par value stock at $5 per share. What is the correct journal entry?
What role does par value play in the common stock account?
A company issues 10,000 shares of $0.50 par value stock at $5 per share. How does this transaction differ from a revenue-generating activity?
A company sells 2,000 shares for a total of $10,000. What is the selling price per share?