What is the primary purpose of a journal entry in financial accounting?
What are the dual effects of a $35,000 cash contribution on the company's accounts?
A company has assets of $100,000, liabilities of $30,000, and equity of $70,000. If the company receives a $10,000 cash contribution, what will be the new balance of assets?
A business receives a $15,000 cash contribution from an owner. How should this be recorded in the journal?
A company has assets of $200,000, liabilities of $50,000, and equity of $150,000. If the company issues $20,000 in common stock, what will be the new balance of equity?
Why is it important to maintain a balanced accounting equation?
