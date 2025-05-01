A company needs to adjust its cash balance after discovering a bank error. The bank recorded a deposit of $500 as $50. What journal entry should be made?
A customer's check was returned due to insufficient funds. What is the correct journal entry to reverse the initial entry?
What is the primary purpose of making journal entries during bank reconciliation?
A company needs to adjust its cash balance after discovering a bank error. The bank recorded a withdrawal of $200 as $20. What journal entry should be made?
What is the effect on interest revenue when a company receives interest from the bank?
What is the effect of bank reconciliation on the book balance?
A company pays a supplier via electronic funds transfer. What is the correct journal entry for this transaction?
What is the impact on accounts receivable when a company receives an electronic funds transfer from a customer?
Which column in the bank reconciliation requires journal entries to be made?
How should a company record interest revenue received from the bank?