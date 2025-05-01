- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which of the following is considered a non-operating activity?
How do non-operating activities affect the calculation of income before income taxes?
A company has net sales of $900,000, COGS of $600,000, operating expenses of $200,000, non-operating revenues of $30,000, non-operating expenses of $20,000, and income tax expense of $40,000. Calculate the net income using the multi-step income statement format.
Which of the following is the first subtotal calculated in a multi-step income statement?
Why is gross profit considered a significant subtotal in a multi-step income statement?
Which of the following is considered an operating expense?
If a company has a gross profit of $200,000 and operating expenses totaling $80,000, what is the income from operations?
A company has net sales of $800,000, COGS of $500,000, operating expenses of $150,000, non-operating revenues of $20,000, non-operating expenses of $10,000, and income tax expense of $30,000. Calculate the net income using the multi-step income statement format.
A company reports sales revenue of $750,000 and COGS of $450,000. What is the gross profit?
Which of the following is an example of non-operating revenue?