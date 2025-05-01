Which taxes are employees responsible for?
Which of the following best describes payroll liabilities?
How do employer-sponsored retirement plans affect payroll expenses?
Which of the following taxes is solely the responsibility of the employer?
An employee has a gross pay of $45,000. If the federal income tax withheld is $6,750 and state income tax withheld is $2,250, what is the net pay?
If an employee's gross pay is $80,000, what is the total FICA tax paid by both the employee and employer?
What are the components of FICA tax?
How do employer-sponsored health benefits impact payroll expenses and liabilities?
What is the primary difference between gross pay and net pay?
An employee's gross pay is $55,000. If federal income tax withheld is $8,250 and state income tax withheld is $2,750, what is the net pay?