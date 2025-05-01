A company purchases inventory for $15,000, receives a discount of $750, and returns $1,500 worth of goods. How do these transactions affect the inventory account?
How does COGS affect the inventory account in a perpetual system?
Using a T account, determine the ending inventory balance given: Beginning Inventory $25,000, Purchases $20,000, Purchase Discounts $1,000, Purchase Returns $2,000, and COGS $15,000.
What is a key characteristic of a perpetual inventory system?
A company starts with an inventory of $50,000, makes purchases of $30,000, receives purchase discounts of $1,000, returns $2,000 worth of goods, and has COGS of $25,000. What is the ending inventory balance?
Which of the following equations correctly represents the calculation of ending inventory in a perpetual system?
Given the following transactions: Beginning Inventory $20,000, Purchases $15,000, Purchase Discounts $1,000, Purchase Returns $2,000, and COGS $10,000, what is the ending inventory balance using a T account?
What role does COGS play in a perpetual inventory system?
How does a perpetual inventory system ensure accurate inventory records?
Why is accurate record-keeping important in a perpetual inventory system?