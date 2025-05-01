What is the first step in establishing a petty cash fund?
What journal entry is made when replenishing a petty cash fund?
If a petty cash fund shows $80 in receipts but only $75 in cash, how should the discrepancy be recorded?
Which internal control measure is most effective in preventing misuse of petty cash funds?
How would you record the establishment of a $200 petty cash fund in the accounting journal?
If a petty cash fund is used to pay $40 for postage, $30 for supplies, and $20 for delivery, what is the total amount to be recorded as expenses?
Why are pre-numbered petty cash vouchers important for internal control?
If a petty cash fund is short by $3, what account should be used to reconcile the discrepancy?
What is the correct journal entry for replenishing a petty cash fund with $75 spent on supplies and $25 on delivery?
How do petty cash transactions affect a company's financial statements?