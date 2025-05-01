Who is responsible for selling the goods in a consignment arrangement?
A company purchases goods with FOB shipping point terms. The goods are in transit on the last day of the accounting period. Who owns the goods?
A consignee sells consigned goods for $5,000 and earns a 10% commission. What is the revenue recognized by the consignee?
A consignee sells consigned goods for $10,000 and earns a 15% commission. What is the liability owed to the consignor?
A company sells goods with FOB destination terms. The goods are in transit on the last day of the accounting period. Should these goods be included in the company's inventory?
A company purchases goods with FOB destination terms. The goods are in transit on the last day of the accounting period. Should these goods be included in the company's inventory?
In a consignment arrangement, who retains ownership of the goods until they are sold?
How do consigned goods affect the financial statements of the consignee?
A company using a perpetual inventory system discovers a discrepancy between the physical count and the inventory records. What could be a possible reason for this discrepancy?
In a perpetual inventory system, what is the purpose of a physical inventory count?