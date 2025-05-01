Why might a company choose to pay small dividends despite having high earnings?
What is capital appreciation in the context of stock investments?
Company A has a dividend yield ratio of 3%, while Company B has a ratio of 5%. Which company provides a higher cash return on investment?
A company paid $1,200,000 in total dividends and has 300,000 shares outstanding. What is the dividends per share?
What does the dividend yield ratio represent?
How does a high dividend yield ratio contribute to investment stability?
What is a potential benefit for a company that reinvests earnings instead of paying high dividends?
What might a low dividend yield ratio suggest about a company's investment strategy?
If a stock has a dividend yield ratio of 6%, how much cash dividends would an investor receive for every $500 invested?
What type of ratio is the dividend yield ratio?