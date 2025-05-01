A company had 300,000 shares at the beginning of the year and 500,000 shares at the end of the year. What is the average number of shares outstanding?
Why is EPS considered an important profitability ratio for investors?
What are the implications of a higher EPS for investors?
Where is EPS typically displayed on the income statement?
What does a higher EPS imply for investors?
A company had 150,000 shares at the beginning of the year and 250,000 shares at the end of the year. What is the average number of shares outstanding?
If a company's EPS has decreased over the past three years, what might this indicate about the company's financial performance?
What is the effect of convertible debt and employee stock options on diluted EPS?
Which factor is NOT likely to cause dilution of EPS?
A company reports a net income of $1,200,000, preferred dividends of $200,000, and 600,000 shares of common stock outstanding. What is the basic EPS?