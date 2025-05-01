- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Why is free cash flow more relevant in finance than in accounting?
A company has consistently high free cash flow. What does this indicate about its ability to expand operations or pay dividends?
A company has cash from operating activities of $800,000, capital expenditures of $200,000, and dividends of $100,000. What is the impact of capital expenditures and dividends on free cash flow?
How does free cash flow indicate a company's ability to expand operations or pay dividends?
What might negative free cash flow suggest about a company's financial strategy?
A company has negative free cash flow due to heavy investment in fixed assets. What could be a potential future benefit of this strategy?
A company has cash from operating activities of $500,000, capital expenditures of $150,000, and dividends of $50,000. What is the free cash flow?
What could be a reason for a company having negative free cash flow?
A company has a high free cash flow. What does this imply about its financial health?
Calculate the free cash flow for a company with cash from operating activities of $1,000,000, capital expenditures of $300,000, and dividends of $200,000.