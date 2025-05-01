- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
A company has total current assets of $250,000, inventory of $60,000, and prepaid expenses of $15,000. Its current liabilities are $150,000. What is the quick ratio?
A company has current assets of $300,000, including $100,000 in inventory and $20,000 in prepaid expenses. Current liabilities are $150,000. What is the quick ratio?
A company has total current assets of $200,000, inventory of $50,000, and prepaid expenses of $10,000. Its current liabilities are $120,000. What is the quick ratio?
What does a quick ratio below 1 indicate about a company's financial health?
A company has current assets of $400,000, including $150,000 in inventory and $30,000 in prepaid expenses. Current liabilities are $200,000. What is the quick ratio?
A company has $60,000 in cash, $25,000 in short-term investments, and $35,000 in net accounts receivable. Its current liabilities are $100,000. What is the quick ratio?
A company has $50,000 in cash, $20,000 in short-term investments, and $30,000 in net accounts receivable. Its current liabilities are $80,000. What is the quick ratio?
What is the primary purpose of the quick (acid test) ratio in financial analysis?
How does the quick ratio provide a more accurate assessment of liquidity compared to the current ratio?
What is the main difference between the quick ratio and the current ratio?