A company has an ROA of 8%, while the industry average is 12%. What might this indicate?
How does ROA serve as both a profitability and efficiency ratio?
Calculate the ROA for a company with a net income of $50,000 and total assets at the beginning of the year of $300,000 and at the end of the year of $400,000.
What must be done to convert ROA from a decimal to a percentage?
What does a negative ROA indicate?
What does Return on Assets (ROA) measure?
Why might an airline company have a lower ROA compared to a tech company?
Why might a manufacturing company have a different ROA benchmark compared to a service company?
A company has a net income of $120,000 and average total assets of $800,000. What is the ROA?