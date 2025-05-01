Prepare the journal entry for a stock dividend of 10,000 shares with a par value of $2 and a market price of $25 per share.
Why is it important to ensure that the redistribution of equity from stock dividends keeps financial statements balanced?
What is a stock dividend?
Prepare the journal entry for a stock dividend of 5,000 shares with a par value of $1 and a market price of $20 per share.
A company declares a stock dividend of 4,000 shares with a par value of $0.50. What is the amount allocated to the common stock account?
What is the effect of a stock dividend on the balance sheet?
If a company declares a stock dividend of 8% on 100,000 shares with a market price of $30 per share, what is the total dollar amount of the stock dividend?
A company has 200,000 shares outstanding and declares a 5% stock dividend. How many additional shares will be distributed?
What is the typical accounting treatment for small stock dividends?
How does a stock dividend affect the equity accounts of a company?