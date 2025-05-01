- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Which of the following statements is true regarding a stock split?
Which of the following is an example of a stock split in X for Y format?
A company has 200,000 shares outstanding and declares a 4 for 3 stock split. How many shares will be outstanding after the split?
A company with 300,000 shares at a par value of $0.75 and a market price of $50 declares a 2 for 1 stock split. What are the new shares outstanding, new par value, and new market price?
What is the primary effect of a stock split on the number of shares and par value per share?
A company has 100,000 shares outstanding and declares a 3 for 2 stock split. How many shares will be outstanding after the split?
Why does a stock split not require a journal entry in the company's financial records?
A company with 500,000 shares at a par value of $0.50 and a market price of $30 declares a 5 for 2 stock split. Calculate the new shares outstanding, new par value, and new market price.
A company with 400,000 shares at a par value of $0.80 and a market price of $35 declares a 3 for 2 stock split. What are the new shares outstanding, new par value, and new market price?
If a stock with a par value of $2.00 undergoes a 3 for 1 stock split, what is the new par value per share?