How does discount amortization affect the carrying value of a bond?
A bond with a $3,000 discount is amortized over 10 periods. If the cash interest paid is $2,500, what is the interest expense per period?
What is the impact of premium amortization on liabilities?
A bond pays $1,800 in cash interest and amortizes $300 of premium. What is the journal entry for interest expense and premium amortization?
A bond with a face value of $200,000 is issued at 110%. What is the journal entry for the issuance?
What is the impact of discount amortization on liabilities?
If a bond has a premium of $3,600 and is amortized over 12 periods, what is the amortization per period?
If a bond with a face value of $50,000 is issued at 98%, what is the cash received?
A bond with a face value of $100,000 is issued at 102% and amortized over 8 periods. Calculate the premium amortization per period and provide the journal entry for the first interest payment if the cash interest paid is $4,500.
Why is it important to understand semiannual interest periods?