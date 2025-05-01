- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which of the following best describes trend percentages?
Calculate the trend percentage for a year with income of $950,000, given a base year income of $900,000, and round to the nearest whole number.
Given the following data: Base year income = $700,000, Year 2 income = $750,000, Year 3 income = $800,000, Year 4 income = $850,000. Calculate the trend percentage for Year 4 and interpret the result.
If the base year amount is $400,000 and the current year amount is $500,000, what is the trend percentage for the current year?
A company has trend percentages of 100%, 110%, 130%, and 120% over four consecutive years. What can be inferred about the company's financial trend?
If a company's trend percentages are 100%, 95%, 105%, and 90% over four years, what does this indicate about the company's income levels?
A company has trend percentages of 100%, 80%, 70%, and 60% over four years. What does this suggest about the company's financial health?
If the base year amount is $500,000 and the current year amount is $600,000, what is the trend percentage for the current year?
A company has trend percentages of 100%, 120%, 150%, and 130% over four consecutive years. What can be inferred about the company's financial trend?
A company has trend percentages of 100%, 85%, 75%, and 65% over four years. What does this suggest about the company's financial health?