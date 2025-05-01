What is the correct order of accounts in a trial balance?
What is the correct placement of debits and credits in a T account?
A company issues $10,000 in common stock. How would this transaction be recorded in the journal entries?
A trial balance shows total debits of $100,000 and total credits of $98,000. What does this indicate?
How is a trial balance used in preparing financial statements?
What is the primary purpose of a trial balance?
If a cash account has the following transactions: Debit $10,000, Credit $3,000, Debit $2,000, what is the final balance?
How do you calculate the final balance in a cash account?
A company purchases $5,000 of supplies on credit. How does this transaction affect the accounts?
How would you record a $2,000 cash sale in journal entries?