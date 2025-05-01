Accounting Flow Intuition: BASE Formula quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the BASE formula in accounting, and how is it generally applied to accounts? The BASE formula is Beginning balance + Additions - Subtractions = Ending balance. It is used to track how transactions flow through any account by starting with the beginning balance, adding increases, subtracting decreases, and arriving at the ending balance.

How does the BASE formula apply to the accounts receivable account? For accounts receivable, the BASE formula is: Beginning balance + Credit sales (additions) - Cash collected from customers (subtractions) = Ending balance. Credit sales increase the account, while cash collected decreases it.

How is the BASE formula used to determine the ending balance in retained earnings? The BASE formula for retained earnings is: Beginning retained earnings + Net income (additions) - Dividends paid (subtractions) = Ending retained earnings. Net income increases retained earnings, while dividends decrease it.

If a company has a beginning accounts receivable balance of $1,200, makes $2,000 in credit sales, collects $1,400 in cash from customers, what is the ending balance in accounts receivable? Using the BASE formula: $1,200 (beginning) + $2,000 (credit sales) - $1,400 (cash collected) = $1,800 (ending balance).

A company starts the year with $55,000 in retained earnings, earns $8,000 in net income, and pays $6,000 in dividends. What is the ending balance in retained earnings? Ending retained earnings = $55,000 + $8,000 - $6,000 = $57,000.

Why is the BASE formula considered a fundamental tool in accounting for analyzing account balances? The BASE formula is fundamental because it provides a simple, consistent way to track changes in any account by considering the starting balance, increases, decreases, and resulting ending balance, making it easier to analyze and solve for unknowns.