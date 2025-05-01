Accrual Accounting vs. Cash Basis Accounting definitions Flashcards
Accrual Accounting vs. Cash Basis Accounting definitions
Accrual Accounting
System recognizing revenue and expenses when they are earned or incurred, regardless of cash movement, providing a more accurate financial picture.Cash Basis Accounting
Method recording revenue and expenses only when cash is received or paid, often used by small businesses for its simplicity.GAAP
Set of standardized accounting principles in the United States requiring accrual accounting for financial reporting.Financial Statements
Periodic reports summarizing a company's financial position and performance, acting as progress reports for stakeholders.Revenue Recognition
Process of recording income when a product is delivered or a service is completed, not necessarily when cash is received.Expense Recognition
Recording of costs when they are incurred, matching them to the period in which the related benefit is received.Journal Entry
Formal record in accounting documenting the details of a business transaction, triggered by specific events.Accounts Receivable
Amounts owed to a business by customers for goods or services delivered on credit, representing future cash inflows.Liability
Obligation arising from past transactions, such as unpaid wages or debts, requiring future payment or settlement.Time Period Concept
Accounting principle dividing business activities into regular intervals, such as months or years, for reporting purposes.Credit Sale
Transaction where goods or services are provided to a customer with payment to be made at a later date.Cash Sale
Transaction in which payment is received immediately upon delivery of goods or services.Matching Principle
Guideline ensuring expenses are recorded in the same period as the revenues they help generate, enhancing accuracy.Adjusting Entry
Accounting update made at the end of a period to allocate income and expenses to the correct period.Progress Report
Summary provided by financial statements to show a company's financial status at regular intervals.