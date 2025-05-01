Adjusting Entries: Accrued Expenses quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 19 ) Hide definitions

What are accrued expenses and how are they classified in accounting? Accrued expenses are costs incurred for benefits received within a period that have not yet been paid, and they are classified as liabilities.

Why does the term 'accrued' in 'accrued expenses' indicate a liability rather than an expense? The term 'accrued' indicates a liability because it refers to expenses that have been incurred but not yet paid, representing an obligation to pay in the future.

How does the matching principle relate to recording accrued expenses? The matching principle requires that expenses be recorded in the same period as the revenues they help generate, so accrued expenses must be recorded at the period end even if not yet paid.

Provide a common example of an accrued expense in a business setting. A common example is employee wages that have been earned but not yet paid by the end of the accounting period.

What is the adjusting journal entry to record $300 in accrued wages at the end of a period? Debit Wage Expense $300; Credit Accrued Wage Expense (a liability) $300.

What happens to the accrued wage expense liability when the company pays its employee in the next period? The accrued wage expense liability is debited (removed) when the company pays the employee, reflecting that the obligation has been settled.