Adjusting Entries: Accrued Revenues quiz #1 Flashcards

What are accrued revenues in accounting? Accrued revenues are revenues that have been earned but not yet received in cash, typically arising from credit sales where goods or services are delivered before payment is made.

When is revenue recognized for accrued revenues under the accrual accounting principle? Revenue is recognized when the company fulfills its part of the transaction, regardless of when cash is received.

What type of account is 'accounts receivable' and what does it represent? Accounts receivable is an asset account representing money owed to the company by customers who have received goods or services but have not yet paid.

What is the journal entry to record accrued revenue when goods are sold on account? Debit accounts receivable and credit revenue for the value of goods or services provided.

How is the accounts receivable account affected when cash is received from a customer for a previous credit sale? Accounts receivable is credited (decreased) by the amount received, and cash is debited (increased) by the same amount.

If a customer pays only part of their outstanding balance, how is this recorded? Cash is debited and accounts receivable is credited by the amount paid; any remaining balance in accounts receivable reflects the unpaid amount.