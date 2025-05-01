Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Journal Entries: Business Formation Example definitions Flashcards

Journal Entries: Business Formation Example definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Journal Entry
    A formal record in accounting that captures the details of a business transaction, specifying accounts affected and amounts debited or credited.
  • Business Formation
    The initial process of legally creating a new company, often involving owner investment and issuance of ownership shares.
  • Common Stock
    An equity account representing ownership in a corporation, typically issued to investors in exchange for capital.
  • Asset
    A resource owned by a company, such as cash, that provides future economic benefit and is increased by debits.
  • Equity
    The residual interest in the assets of a company after deducting liabilities, reflecting ownership value.
  • Debit
    An accounting entry that increases asset or expense accounts and decreases liability or equity accounts.
  • Credit
    An accounting entry that increases liability or equity accounts and decreases asset or expense accounts.
  • Accounting Equation
    A foundational principle stating that assets equal the sum of liabilities and equity, ensuring balance in financial records.
  • Cash
    A liquid asset account representing currency or funds available for immediate use by a business.
  • Owner Investment
    Funds contributed by an individual or group to start or grow a business, typically exchanged for equity.
  • Liability
    An obligation or debt owed by a company to outside parties, not affected in this business formation example.
  • Transaction
    An economic event recorded in the accounting system, impacting at least two accounts to maintain balance.
  • Accounting Cycle
    A series of steps in processing financial transactions, from initial entry to preparation of financial statements.
  • Financial Balance
    The state achieved when total assets equal the sum of liabilities and equity, as required by the accounting equation.
  • Ownership
    The legal right to possess a portion of a business, typically represented by shares or equity accounts.