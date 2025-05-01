Journal Entries: Business Formation Example quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Journal Entries: Business Formation Example quiz #1

Journal Entries: Business Formation Example quiz #1
  • What is the journal entry to record Johnny Clutch's investment of $50,000 in Clutch Tutoring Inc in exchange for common stock?
    Debit Cash $50,000; Credit Common Stock $50,000.
  • How does the issuance of common stock for cash affect the accounting equation for a newly formed company?
    It increases assets (cash) and increases equity (common stock) by the same amount, keeping the accounting equation balanced.
  • Why is cash debited and common stock credited when recording the owner's investment in a corporation?
    Cash is debited because it is an asset that increases, and common stock is credited because it is an equity account that increases.
  • What happens to liabilities when a company is formed by issuing common stock for cash?
    Liabilities remain unchanged because the company did not borrow money; it received cash in exchange for equity.
  • Explain the dual nature of transactions in the context of business formation journal entries.
    Every transaction affects at least two accounts; in business formation, both cash (asset) and common stock (equity) increase, demonstrating the dual effect and maintaining balance in the accounting equation.
