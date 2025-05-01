Business Organization definitions Flashcards
Business Organization definitions
Sole Proprietorship
Business structure with a single owner, simple formation, and no legal separation between owner and business assets or liabilities.Partnership
Business arrangement involving two or more owners who share profits, responsibilities, and typically unlimited liability.LLC
Hybrid business entity offering limited liability to its members, separating personal assets from business debts and obligations.Corporation
Separate legal entity owned by stockholders, capable of unlimited lifespan and easy transfer of ownership through stock.Personal Liability
Owner's risk of losing personal assets if the business incurs debts or legal claims beyond its resources.Unlimited Liability
Condition where owners are fully responsible for all business debts, risking personal property to satisfy obligations.Limited Liability
Protection ensuring owners' personal assets are not at risk for business debts beyond their investment in the company.Stockholder
Individual or entity holding shares in a corporation, representing ownership and claim to part of the company's assets.Member
Owner of an LLC, whose liability is generally limited to their investment in the business.Separate Entity
Legal distinction where a business exists independently from its owners, with its own rights and obligations.Unlimited Life
Characteristic allowing a business, especially a corporation, to continue operating regardless of changes in ownership.Transferability of Ownership
Ability to change business ownership easily, often through the sale or transfer of shares or interests.Pass-Through Taxation
Tax treatment where business income is reported on owners' personal tax returns, avoiding separate business taxation.Hybrid Business Organization
Business structure combining features of multiple traditional forms, often providing special liability protections.LLP
Partnership structure granting limited liability to partners, protecting individuals from certain actions of other partners.