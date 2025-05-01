Business Organization quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is a sole proprietorship and what is its main disadvantage regarding liability? A sole proprietorship is a business owned by one person, and its main disadvantage is unlimited personal liability, meaning the owner's personal assets are at risk if the business incurs debt or legal issues.

How does a partnership differ from a sole proprietorship in terms of ownership and liability? A partnership involves two or more owners who share unlimited liability, similar to a sole proprietorship, meaning all partners' personal assets are at risk for business debts.

What is an LLC and how does it protect its owners? An LLC, or Limited Liability Company, is a hybrid business structure where owners (members) have limited liability, protecting their personal assets from business losses.

What is the main advantage of a corporation regarding liability? The main advantage of a corporation is limited liability for its owners (stockholders), meaning their personal assets are protected from the corporation's debts and legal issues.

How is ownership transferred in a corporation compared to a sole proprietorship? Ownership in a corporation is easily transferred through the sale of stock, while in a sole proprietorship, ownership is not easily transferable since the business is closely tied to the owner.

How is income taxed in a sole proprietorship? Income from a sole proprietorship passes directly to the owner and is taxed on the owner's personal tax return.