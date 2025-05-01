Business Organization quiz #1 Flashcards

What is a sole proprietorship and what is its main disadvantage regarding liability?
A sole proprietorship is a business owned by one person, and its main disadvantage is unlimited personal liability, meaning the owner's personal assets are at risk if the business incurs debt or legal issues.
How does a partnership differ from a sole proprietorship in terms of ownership and liability?
A partnership involves two or more owners who share unlimited liability, similar to a sole proprietorship, meaning all partners' personal assets are at risk for business debts.
What is an LLC and how does it protect its owners?
An LLC, or Limited Liability Company, is a hybrid business structure where owners (members) have limited liability, protecting their personal assets from business losses.
What is the main advantage of a corporation regarding liability?
The main advantage of a corporation is limited liability for its owners (stockholders), meaning their personal assets are protected from the corporation's debts and legal issues.
How is ownership transferred in a corporation compared to a sole proprietorship?
Ownership in a corporation is easily transferred through the sale of stock, while in a sole proprietorship, ownership is not easily transferable since the business is closely tied to the owner.
How is income taxed in a sole proprietorship?
Income from a sole proprietorship passes directly to the owner and is taxed on the owner's personal tax return.
How is income taxed in a partnership?
Income from a partnership passes through to the partners and is taxed on their personal tax returns.
How is a corporation treated for tax purposes?
A corporation is treated as a separate taxable entity, meaning it pays taxes on its income separately from its owners.
What is an LLP and how does it limit liability among partners?
An LLP, or Limited Liability Partnership, provides limited liability among partners, protecting them from personal liability for certain actions of other partners.
What does 'unlimited life' mean in the context of a corporation?
'Unlimited life' means that a corporation can continue to exist independently of its owners and can be passed on or sold without affecting its existence.
Who are the owners of a corporation and what do they own?
The owners of a corporation are called stockholders, and they own shares of stock in the company.
What is the main risk for owners in a sole proprietorship and partnership?
The main risk is unlimited personal liability, where owners' personal assets can be used to satisfy business debts.
What is the key feature of an LLC that distinguishes it from a partnership?
The key feature of an LLC is limited liability for its members, protecting their personal assets from business debts, unlike a partnership where partners have unlimited liability.
Can a sole proprietor easily transfer ownership of the business?
No, a sole proprietor cannot easily transfer ownership because the business is closely tied to the individual owner.
What is the legal status of a corporation compared to other business structures?
A corporation is a separate legal entity, distinct from its owners, with its own rights and responsibilities.
What is the main advantage of forming a corporation?
The main advantage is limited liability for owners and the ability to easily transfer ownership through stock.
What is the main disadvantage of a sole proprietorship?
The main disadvantage is unlimited personal liability for the owner.
Who are the owners of an LLC called?
The owners of an LLC are called members.
What is a hybrid business organization and give an example?
A hybrid business organization combines features of different business structures, such as an LLC or LLP, offering limited liability and flexible management.
How does an LLP protect partners from each other's actions?
An LLP limits each partner's liability so that one partner is not personally liable for the malpractice or negligence of another partner.