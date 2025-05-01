Change in Estimate: Depreciation definitions Flashcards
Change in Estimate: Depreciation definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13
Useful Life
Estimated period an asset is expected to provide economic benefits before being retired or replaced.Residual Value
Expected amount to be recovered at the end of an asset's useful life, after all depreciation is accounted for.Change in Accounting Estimate
Update to prior assumptions, such as useful life or residual value, affecting only future financial calculations.Straight-Line Depreciation
Method allocating equal depreciation expense to each year of an asset's useful life.Depreciation Expense
Annual allocation of an asset's cost, minus residual value, over its useful life.Accumulated Depreciation
Total depreciation recorded on an asset since its acquisition, reducing its book value.Net Book Value
Asset's original cost minus accumulated depreciation, representing its current value on the books.Salvage Value
Estimated value expected to remain after an asset's useful life is fully consumed.Initial Cost
Original purchase price paid to acquire an asset, before any depreciation is applied.Remaining Depreciable Value
Amount left to be depreciated, calculated as initial cost minus accumulated depreciation and salvage value.Partial Year Depreciation
Depreciation calculated for a fraction of a year when an asset's estimate changes mid-year.Financial Statement
Formal record summarizing a company's financial activities, including asset values and depreciation.T Account
Visual tool used in accounting to track changes in specific accounts, such as accumulated depreciation.