Characteristics of a Corporation quiz #1 Flashcards

What is a corporation in terms of its legal status compared to its owners? A corporation is a separate legal entity from its owners, meaning it exists independently and is distinct from the individuals who own it.

What are the main advantages of forming a corporation? The main advantages are unlimited life, easy transferability of ownership, and limited liability for owners.

What does 'unlimited life' mean for a corporation? Unlimited life means the corporation continues to exist even if ownership changes, as the entity is separate from its owners.

How does the transferability of ownership work in a corporation? Ownership in a corporation is easily transferred by buying or selling shares of stock, without affecting the corporation's operations.

What is limited liability in the context of a corporation? Limited liability means that shareholders are only liable for the amount they invested and are not personally responsible for the corporation's debts.

What is double taxation and how does it affect corporations? Double taxation means that corporate earnings are taxed at the corporate level and again at the shareholder level when distributed as dividends.