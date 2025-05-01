Skip to main content
Classified Balance Sheet Components definitions Flashcards

Classified Balance Sheet Components definitions
  • Classified Balance Sheet
    A financial statement format that separates assets and liabilities into current and long-term categories for clearer financial analysis.
  • Current Assets
    Resources expected to be converted into cash or used up within one year, listed by how quickly they can be liquidated.
  • Long-term Assets
    Resources intended for use over periods longer than one year, such as equipment, land, or patents.
  • Current Liabilities
    Obligations due to be settled within one year, including short-term debts and amounts owed to suppliers.
  • Long-term Liabilities
    Obligations not due within the next year, such as multi-year loans or bonds payable.
  • Liquidity
    A measure of how quickly an asset can be converted into cash without significant loss of value.
  • Cash
    The most liquid asset, representing currency or funds immediately available for use.
  • Marketable Securities
    Investments like stocks or bonds that can be quickly sold for cash at a known market price.
  • Accounts Receivable
    Amounts owed by customers for goods or services delivered, typically collected within a short period.
  • Inventory
    Goods held for sale in the ordinary course of business, awaiting conversion into cash through sales.
  • Prepaid Expenses
    Payments made in advance for goods or services to be received within one year, recognized as assets until used.
  • Order of Liquidity
    The sequence in which assets are listed on the balance sheet, from most easily converted to cash to least.
  • Equity
    The residual interest in the assets of a company after deducting liabilities, representing ownership value.
  • Accounts Payable
    Amounts owed to suppliers for goods or services received, typically due within a short period.