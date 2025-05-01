Classified Balance Sheet Components quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is a classified balance sheet? A classified balance sheet organizes assets and liabilities into current and long-term categories, providing a clearer view of a company's financial position.

How are assets categorized on a classified balance sheet? Assets are categorized as current assets, which are expected to be converted to cash within one year, and long-term assets, which are used for more than one year.

What defines a current asset? A current asset is an asset that can or will be converted into cash within one year.

List the typical current assets in order of liquidity. The typical current assets in order of liquidity are cash, marketable securities, accounts receivable, inventory, and prepaid expenses.

What is the most liquid current asset? Cash is the most liquid current asset.

What are marketable securities? Marketable securities are investments like stocks or bonds that can be easily sold for cash.