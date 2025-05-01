Closing Entries quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the primary purpose of closing entries in accounting?
The primary purpose of closing entries is to zero out temporary account balances, such as revenues, expenses, and dividends, after financial statements are prepared, so these accounts are ready for the next accounting period.
Which accounts are considered temporary and require closing at the end of the accounting period?
Temporary accounts include all income statement accounts (revenues and expenses) and the dividends account.
Which accounts are considered permanent and are not closed at the end of the accounting period?
Permanent accounts are balance sheet accounts, including assets, liabilities, and equity accounts.
What is the income summary account and when is it used?
The income summary account is a temporary account used only during the closing process to facilitate the transfer of revenue and expense balances before closing to retained earnings.
How are revenue accounts closed at the end of the period?
Revenue accounts are closed by debiting each revenue account for its balance and crediting the income summary account.
How are expense accounts closed at the end of the period?
Expense accounts are closed by crediting each expense account for its balance and debiting the income summary account.
How is the dividends account closed at the end of the period?
The dividends account is closed by debiting retained earnings and crediting the dividends account for its balance.
What is the final step in the closing process after closing revenues, expenses, and dividends?
The final step is to close the income summary account to retained earnings, transferring the net income or loss to retained earnings.
Why are closing entries necessary in the accounting cycle?
Closing entries are necessary to reset temporary accounts to zero, ensuring that only current period activity is reported in the next period.
What happens to the balances of permanent accounts after closing entries are made?
Permanent account balances carry over to the next accounting period and are not affected by closing entries.
What is the effect of closing revenue accounts on the income summary account?
Closing revenue accounts increases the income summary account with a credit equal to total revenues.
What is the effect of closing expense accounts on the income summary account?
Closing expense accounts decreases the income summary account with a debit equal to total expenses.
How does the closing of the income summary account affect retained earnings?
Closing the income summary account transfers the net income (or loss) to retained earnings, increasing it if there is net income or decreasing it if there is a net loss.
If a company has a net loss, how is the income summary account closed?
If there is a net loss, the income summary account will have a debit balance and is closed by crediting income summary and debiting retained earnings.
If a company has net income, how is the income summary account closed?
If there is net income, the income summary account will have a credit balance and is closed by debiting income summary and crediting retained earnings.
Why are dividends not considered an expense account?
Dividends are not considered an expense because they represent a distribution of earnings to shareholders, not a cost of generating revenue.
What is the normal balance of a revenue account and how is it closed?
Revenue accounts normally have a credit balance and are closed by debiting them for their full balance.
What is the normal balance of an expense account and how is it closed?
Expense accounts normally have a debit balance and are closed by crediting them for their full balance.
What is the normal balance of the dividends account and how is it closed?
The dividends account normally has a debit balance and is closed by crediting it for its full balance.
After all closing entries are made, what should be the balance of all temporary accounts?
After closing entries, all temporary accounts should have a zero balance.
What is the sequence of closing entries in the accounting cycle?
The sequence is: close revenues to income summary, close expenses to income summary, close income summary to retained earnings, and close dividends to retained earnings.
How does closing the dividends account affect retained earnings?
Closing the dividends account decreases retained earnings by the amount of dividends declared.
What is the purpose of the post-closing trial balance?
The post-closing trial balance ensures that all temporary accounts have zero balances and only permanent accounts remain with balances.
Why is it important to distinguish between temporary and permanent accounts?
It is important to distinguish them because only temporary accounts are closed at period-end, while permanent accounts carry balances forward.
What would happen if closing entries were not made?
If closing entries were not made, temporary account balances would accumulate across periods, distorting financial results.
How does the closing process help in preparing for the next accounting period?
The closing process resets temporary accounts to zero, allowing for accurate tracking of revenues, expenses, and dividends in the new period.
What is the journal entry to close a revenue account with a $10,000 balance?
Debit the revenue account for $10,000 and credit income summary for $10,000.
What is the journal entry to close an expense account with a $5,000 balance?
Credit the expense account for $5,000 and debit income summary for $5,000.
What is the journal entry to close the dividends account with a $2,000 balance?
Debit retained earnings for $2,000 and credit dividends for $2,000.
What is the journal entry to close the income summary account with a $3,000 credit balance?
Debit income summary for $3,000 and credit retained earnings for $3,000.
What is the journal entry to close the income summary account with a $1,500 debit balance?
Credit income summary for $1,500 and debit retained earnings for $1,500.
How does the closing process affect the retained earnings account?
The closing process updates retained earnings to reflect the period's net income or loss and dividends paid.
What is the effect of closing entries on the cash account?
Closing entries do not affect the cash account, as it is a permanent account.
Why is the income summary account used instead of closing revenues and expenses directly to retained earnings?
The income summary account is used to simplify the closing process and provide a clear summary of net income or loss before transferring to retained earnings.
What is the balance of the income summary account after all closing entries are completed?
The income summary account will have a zero balance after all closing entries are completed.
What type of account is the income summary account?
The income summary account is a temporary account used only during the closing process.
What is the impact of closing entries on the equity section of the balance sheet?
Closing entries update retained earnings in the equity section to reflect net income or loss and dividends for the period.
How are multiple revenue accounts closed at the end of the period?
Each revenue account is debited for its balance, and the total is credited to the income summary account.
How are multiple expense accounts closed at the end of the period?
Each expense account is credited for its balance, and the total is debited to the income summary account.
What is the effect of closing entries on the trial balance?
After closing entries, a post-closing trial balance will show only permanent accounts with balances.