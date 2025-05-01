Closing Entries quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary purpose of closing entries in accounting? The primary purpose of closing entries is to zero out temporary account balances, such as revenues, expenses, and dividends, after financial statements are prepared, so these accounts are ready for the next accounting period.

Which accounts are considered temporary and require closing at the end of the accounting period? Temporary accounts include all income statement accounts (revenues and expenses) and the dividends account.

Which accounts are considered permanent and are not closed at the end of the accounting period? Permanent accounts are balance sheet accounts, including assets, liabilities, and equity accounts.

What is the income summary account and when is it used? The income summary account is a temporary account used only during the closing process to facilitate the transfer of revenue and expense balances before closing to retained earnings.

How are revenue accounts closed at the end of the period? Revenue accounts are closed by debiting each revenue account for its balance and crediting the income summary account.

How are expense accounts closed at the end of the period? Expense accounts are closed by crediting each expense account for its balance and debiting the income summary account.