Comprehensive Income definitions Flashcards

Comprehensive Income
Total financial performance measure including net income and unusual items like unrealized gains, reported separately from the income statement.Net Income
Result of revenues minus expenses, shown on the income statement and excludes items in other comprehensive income.Income Statement
Financial report detailing revenues, expenses, and net income, excluding other comprehensive income items.Unrealized Gains
Increases in value of assets like securities not yet sold, included in comprehensive income but not in net income.Unrealized Losses
Decreases in value of assets not yet sold, reported in comprehensive income rather than affecting net income.Available for Sale Securities
Investments whose unrealized gains and losses are reported in comprehensive income until sold.Foreign Currency Translation Adjustments
Accounting changes from converting foreign operations' financials, included in comprehensive income.Derivatives
Financial instruments whose fair value changes may be reported in comprehensive income.Other Comprehensive Income
Section capturing unusual accounting items not included in net income, often called the 'trash can of accounting.'Fair Value
Current market value of assets or liabilities, with changes sometimes reported in comprehensive income.Net Sales
Total revenue from sales after returns and allowances, used in calculating net income.Cost of Goods Sold
Direct costs attributable to goods sold, subtracted from net sales to help determine net income.