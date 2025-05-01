Skip to main content
Estimated Liabilities: Warranties definitions Flashcards

Estimated Liabilities: Warranties definitions
  • Warranty
    A guarantee provided with a product sale, assuring customers of product quality and covering potential repair or replacement costs.
  • Estimated Liability
    An obligation recorded on the balance sheet for future costs that are probable and can be reasonably estimated, such as warranties.
  • Contingent Liability
    A potential obligation dependent on the outcome of a future event, like a product breakdown triggering warranty coverage.
  • Matching Principle
    An accounting rule requiring expenses to be recognized in the same period as the revenues they help generate.
  • Warranty Expense
    The estimated cost of fulfilling warranty obligations, recorded in the same period as the related product sales.
  • Estimated Warranty Payable
    A liability account representing the expected future costs of warranty claims based on current sales.
  • Percentage of Sales Method
    An estimation technique using a fixed percentage of sales to determine expected future costs, such as warranty expenses.
  • Allowance for Doubtful Accounts
    A contra-asset account estimating uncollectible receivables, conceptually similar to estimating warranty liabilities.
  • Revenue Recognition
    The process of recording income when it is earned, typically at the point of product sale.
  • Balance Sheet
    A financial statement displaying a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time.
  • Liability
    An obligation arising from past transactions, requiring future economic sacrifice, such as payment for warranty claims.
  • Expense Recognition
    The process of recording costs in the period in which they contribute to generating revenue, as with warranty expenses.
  • Product Replacement
    The act of providing a new item to a customer under warranty terms when the original product fails.
  • Repair Cost
    The expenditure incurred to fix a defective product under warranty coverage.
  • Journal Entry
    A formal accounting record documenting the financial impact of transactions, such as warranty expense and liability recognition.