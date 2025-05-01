Cost of Goods Sold - Perpetual Inventory vs. Periodic Inventory quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is the main difference between the perpetual and periodic inventory systems in accounting for inventory? The perpetual inventory system updates inventory and cost of goods sold (COGS) after each sale, while the periodic system updates inventory and calculates COGS only at the end of the accounting period.

How does the perpetual inventory system record a sale of inventory? The perpetual system makes two entries: one debiting cash and crediting revenue for the sale amount, and another debiting COGS and crediting inventory for the cost of the item sold.

What journal entries are made in the periodic inventory system at the time of sale? Only the revenue entry is made: debit cash and credit revenue for the sale amount. No entry is made for COGS or inventory at the time of sale.

How is cost of goods sold (COGS) calculated in the periodic inventory system? COGS is calculated at the end of the period using the formula: Beginning Inventory + Purchases - Ending Inventory = COGS.

What is the effect on the accounting equation when a sale is made under the perpetual inventory system? Assets increase by the cash received and decrease by the inventory cost; equity increases by the net of revenue minus COGS, keeping the equation balanced.

Why has the perpetual inventory system become more common in recent years? The use of barcodes and technology allows for real-time tracking and updating of inventory after each sale.