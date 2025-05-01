Discontinued Operations and Extraordinary Items definitions Flashcards
Discontinued Operations and Extraordinary Items definitions
Discontinued Operations
Portion of a business a company plans to exit, reported separately at the bottom of the income statement as a single net-of-tax amount.Extraordinary Items
Unusual and infrequent gains or losses, shown separately below continuing operations on the income statement, net of tax.Income Statement
Financial report displaying revenues, expenses, and profits, with non-recurring items shown separately at the bottom.Continuing Operations
Ongoing, regular business activities whose results are reported above non-recurring items on the income statement.Non-Recurring Item
Event not expected to happen regularly, such as discontinued operations or extraordinary items, separated from normal business results.Net of Tax
Amount shown after deducting related taxes, used for reporting discontinued operations and extraordinary items.Footnotes
Detailed disclosures in financial statements providing additional information about items like discontinued operations and extraordinary items.Operating Revenues
Income generated from a company’s main business activities, reported separately from non-recurring items.Operating Expenses
Costs incurred through normal business operations, distinct from non-recurring items on the income statement.Extraordinary Gain
Unusual, infrequent profit, such as from selling a business segment, reported separately and net of tax.Extraordinary Loss
Unusual, infrequent loss, such as from a disaster, reported separately and net of tax on the income statement.Balance Sheet
Financial statement listing assets and liabilities, with discontinued assets and liabilities shown separately from ongoing items.Segment
Major component or division of a business, which may be discontinued and reported separately if exited.Net Income
Final profit figure after all revenues, expenses, discontinued operations, and extraordinary items are accounted for.