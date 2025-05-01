Dividends and Dividend Preferences definitions Flashcards
Dividends and Dividend Preferences definitions
Declaration Date
The day a company publicly announces a dividend and records a liability for the amount to be paid.Record Date
The cutoff day determining which shareholders are eligible to receive the declared dividend.Payment Date
The day when the company distributes the dividend to shareholders and settles the liability.Dividends Payable
A liability account representing the amount a company owes to shareholders after declaring a dividend.Preferred Stock
A class of stock with priority over common stock in receiving dividends, often at a fixed rate.Common Stock
A class of stock representing ownership in a company, receiving dividends after preferred stockholders.Dividend Preference
A policy ensuring preferred shareholders receive their dividends before any are paid to common shareholders.Par Value
The nominal or face value assigned to a share of stock, used to calculate preferred dividends.Dividend Rate
The fixed percentage of par value that determines the amount paid to preferred shareholders.Retained Earnings
The portion of equity reduced when dividends are declared, representing accumulated profits not distributed.Board of Directors
The group responsible for authorizing and declaring dividends on behalf of a company.Outstanding Shares
The total number of a company’s shares currently held by all shareholders, used in dividend calculations.Journal Entry
An accounting record made to document the declaration or payment of dividends in the company’s books.Liability
An obligation recorded when a dividend is declared, representing the company’s duty to pay shareholders.Equity
The ownership interest in a company, reduced when dividends are declared and distributed.