Dividends and Dividend Preferences quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the three important dates associated with dividends, and what is the significance of each? The three important dates are the declaration date (when the company announces and records a liability for the dividend), the record date (which determines who will receive the dividend but requires no journal entry), and the payment date (when the dividend is actually paid and the liability is settled).

What journal entry is made on the declaration date of a dividend? On the declaration date, the company debits the dividends account and credits dividends payable, creating a liability for the declared amount.

Is a journal entry required on the record date for dividends? Why or why not? No journal entry is required on the record date because it only determines which shareholders are eligible to receive the dividend; it does not affect the company's accounts.

What journal entry is made on the payment date of a dividend? On the payment date, the company debits dividends payable and credits cash, settling the liability and reducing cash assets.

How do dividend preferences affect the distribution of dividends between preferred and common shareholders? Dividend preferences require that preferred shareholders receive their fixed dividend amount before any dividends are distributed to common shareholders.

How is the total dividend amount for preferred shareholders calculated? The total preferred dividend is calculated by multiplying the number of preferred shares by the par value per share and the dividend rate (e.g., shares × par value × dividend rate).