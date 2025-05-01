Dividends and Dividend Preferences quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the three important dates associated with dividends, and what is the significance of each?
The three important dates are the declaration date (when the company announces and records a liability for the dividend), the record date (which determines who will receive the dividend but requires no journal entry), and the payment date (when the dividend is actually paid and the liability is settled).
What journal entry is made on the declaration date of a dividend?
On the declaration date, the company debits the dividends account and credits dividends payable, creating a liability for the declared amount.
Is a journal entry required on the record date for dividends? Why or why not?
No journal entry is required on the record date because it only determines which shareholders are eligible to receive the dividend; it does not affect the company's accounts.
What journal entry is made on the payment date of a dividend?
On the payment date, the company debits dividends payable and credits cash, settling the liability and reducing cash assets.
How do dividend preferences affect the distribution of dividends between preferred and common shareholders?
Dividend preferences require that preferred shareholders receive their fixed dividend amount before any dividends are distributed to common shareholders.
How is the total dividend amount for preferred shareholders calculated?
The total preferred dividend is calculated by multiplying the number of preferred shares by the par value per share and the dividend rate (e.g., shares × par value × dividend rate).
If a company declares a dividend that is less than the total preferred dividend requirement, who receives the dividend?
If the declared dividend is less than the total preferred dividend requirement, all of the dividend goes to the preferred shareholders, and common shareholders receive nothing.
How is the amount of dividends distributed to common shareholders determined?
The amount distributed to common shareholders is the total declared dividend minus the total amount paid to preferred shareholders.
How do you calculate the per share dividend for preferred stockholders?
Divide the total preferred dividend by the number of preferred shares, or multiply the par value per share by the dividend rate.
How do you calculate the per share dividend for common stockholders?
Divide the total dividend amount allocated to common shareholders by the number of common shares outstanding.
What is the effect of declaring a dividend on a company's equity and liabilities?
Declaring a dividend reduces equity (through the dividends account) and increases liabilities (through dividends payable).
What is the effect of paying a dividend on a company's assets and liabilities?
Paying a dividend reduces assets (cash) and reduces liabilities (dividends payable).
Why is the record date important in the dividend process?
The record date determines which shareholders are entitled to receive the declared dividend.
What happens if a company has both preferred and common stock and declares a dividend?
Preferred shareholders receive their fixed dividend first, and any remaining dividend is distributed to common shareholders.
If a company has 5,000 shares of $100 par value, 8% preferred stock, what is the total annual preferred dividend?
The total annual preferred dividend is 5,000 × $100 × 8% = $40,000.
If a company declares a $220,000 dividend and preferred shareholders are due $40,000, how much do common shareholders receive?
Common shareholders receive $220,000 - $40,000 = $180,000.
If a company has 100,000 shares of common stock and $180,000 is allocated to common dividends, what is the per share dividend for common stockholders?
The per share dividend for common stockholders is $180,000 ÷ 100,000 = $1.80 per share.
What is the purpose of the dividends payable account?
Dividends payable is a liability account used to record the company's obligation to pay declared dividends to shareholders.
How does the declaration of a dividend affect the accounting equation?
The declaration of a dividend decreases equity and increases liabilities, keeping the accounting equation balanced.
How does the payment of a dividend affect the accounting equation?
The payment of a dividend decreases assets (cash) and decreases liabilities (dividends payable), keeping the accounting equation balanced.
What is the typical sequence of events for dividend payments?
The typical sequence is declaration date (liability recorded), record date (shareholders identified), and payment date (dividend paid and liability settled).
Why do preferred shareholders have priority over common shareholders in receiving dividends?
Preferred shareholders have priority because their shares come with a fixed dividend rate that must be paid before any dividends are given to common shareholders.
What happens if the total declared dividend is less than the preferred dividend requirement?
If the total declared dividend is less than the preferred dividend requirement, preferred shareholders receive all of the dividend, and common shareholders receive nothing.
What is the impact on retained earnings when a dividend is declared?
Declaring a dividend reduces retained earnings, as dividends are a distribution of profits to shareholders.
How is the liability for dividends created and settled in the accounting records?
The liability is created by crediting dividends payable on the declaration date and settled by debiting dividends payable and crediting cash on the payment date.
What information is needed to calculate the total preferred dividend?
You need the number of preferred shares, the par value per share, and the dividend rate.
If a company pays a dividend larger than the preferred dividend requirement, how is the excess distributed?
The excess is distributed to common shareholders after the preferred shareholders receive their fixed amount.
What is the effect on cash when a dividend is paid?
Cash decreases by the amount of the dividend paid.
What is the effect on liabilities when a dividend is paid?
Liabilities decrease as the dividends payable account is debited and settled.
Why is no journal entry made on the record date for dividends?
No journal entry is made because the record date only identifies eligible shareholders and does not affect the company's accounts.
How does the dividend rate affect the amount received by preferred shareholders?
The dividend rate determines the fixed percentage of par value that preferred shareholders receive as dividends.
What is the formula for calculating the per share dividend for preferred stock?
Per share dividend = Par value per share × Dividend rate.
What is the formula for calculating the total preferred dividend?
Total preferred dividend = Number of preferred shares × Par value per share × Dividend rate.
What is the formula for calculating the per share dividend for common stock?
Per share dividend for common stock = (Total dividend allocated to common shareholders) ÷ (Number of common shares).
What is the purpose of the declaration date in the dividend process?
The declaration date is when the company formally announces the dividend and records the liability to pay it.
What is the purpose of the payment date in the dividend process?
The payment date is when the company actually pays the dividend to shareholders and settles the liability.
How does the presence of preferred stock affect the distribution of dividends?
Preferred stockholders must receive their fixed dividend before any dividends are distributed to common stockholders.
What happens to the dividends account after the payment date?
The dividends account is closed to retained earnings, reducing the company's retained earnings.
If a company has 5,000 shares of $100 par value, 8% preferred stock, and declares a $30,000 dividend, how much do preferred shareholders receive?
Preferred shareholders receive the entire $30,000, as it is less than their total preferred dividend requirement.
If a company has 5,000 shares of $100 par value, 8% preferred stock, and declares a $220,000 dividend, how much does each preferred share receive?