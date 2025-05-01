Financial Statement Effects of Inventory Costing Methods definitions Flashcards
Financial Statement Effects of Inventory Costing Methods definitions
FIFO
Inventory costing method where oldest units are assigned to cost of goods sold, often resulting in higher ending inventory during rising prices.LIFO
Inventory costing method where most recent units are assigned to cost of goods sold, typically leading to lower ending inventory in rising price periods.Average Cost
Inventory method that allocates cost based on the weighted average of all units available, producing results between FIFO and LIFO.Cost of Goods Sold
Expense representing the cost assigned to inventory items sold during a period, directly affected by the chosen inventory costing method.Gross Profit
Difference between sales revenue and cost of goods sold, reflecting profitability before operating expenses.Net Income
Final profit figure after all expenses, including cost of goods sold and operating costs, have been deducted from total revenue.Ending Inventory
Value of unsold inventory at the end of an accounting period, influenced by the inventory costing method and price trends.Rising Price Environment
Market condition where inventory purchase costs increase over time, impacting the financial statement effects of costing methods.Falling Price Environment
Market scenario where inventory purchase costs decrease over time, reversing the typical effects seen in rising price periods.Cost Flow Assumption
Accounting approach determining the order in which inventory costs are assigned to cost of goods sold and ending inventory.LIFO Reserve
Disclosure showing the difference in inventory valuation between LIFO and FIFO, enhancing comparability across companies.Financial Statements
Formal records summarizing a company's financial activities, including the effects of inventory costing choices.Comparability
Quality enabling users to identify similarities and differences between companies, often improved by LIFO reserve disclosures.Inventory Valuation
Process of assigning monetary value to inventory, directly influenced by the selected costing method.