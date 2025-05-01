Financial Statement Effects of Inventory Costing Methods quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 19 ) Hide definitions

How do FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost inventory costing methods affect the calculation of Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)? Each method assigns different costs to COGS: FIFO uses the oldest costs, LIFO uses the most recent costs, and Average Cost uses a weighted average, resulting in different COGS amounts.

In a period of rising prices, which inventory costing method results in the lowest Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)? FIFO results in the lowest COGS during periods of rising prices.

How does the choice of inventory costing method impact gross profit in a rising price environment? FIFO leads to higher gross profit, while LIFO results in lower gross profit when prices are rising.

What is the effect of using LIFO on net income during periods of increasing prices? LIFO produces lower net income in periods of rising prices due to higher COGS.

How does ending inventory value differ between FIFO and LIFO in a rising price environment? FIFO results in a higher ending inventory value, while LIFO results in a lower ending inventory value when prices are rising.

In a falling price environment, which inventory costing method results in the highest Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)? FIFO results in the highest COGS during periods of falling prices.