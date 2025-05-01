Five Components of Internal Controls quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary purpose of internal controls in an organization? The primary purpose of internal controls is to safeguard assets, ensure reliable financial information, and ensure compliance with laws, primarily to prevent fraud.

What framework is commonly used to design effective internal controls? The COSO framework is commonly used to design effective internal controls.

List the five components of internal controls according to the COSO framework. The five components are Control Environment, Risk Assessment, Control Activities, Monitoring, and Information and Communication.

What does the 'Control Environment' component of internal controls refer to? Control Environment refers to the ethical tone set by management, including organizational structure and the code of conduct, emphasizing 'tone at the top.'

Why is 'tone at the top' important in the control environment? 'Tone at the top' is important because management's ethical behavior sets an example for employees, promoting honesty and discouraging fraud.

What is the role of a code of conduct in the control environment? A code of conduct outlines expected behaviors for employees, reinforcing ethical standards and supporting the control environment.