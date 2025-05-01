Fraud and the Fraud Triangle quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is fraud in the context of financial accounting? Fraud is any dishonest act by an employee for personal benefit at the expense of the employer, such as stealing money, inventory, or creating fake invoices.

What are the three elements of the fraud triangle? The three elements of the fraud triangle are opportunity, incentive, and rationalization.

Which element of the fraud triangle is most controllable by a company? Opportunity is the most controllable element of the fraud triangle for a company.

How can companies reduce the opportunity for fraud? Companies can reduce the opportunity for fraud by implementing internal controls, such as daily cash register counts and safeguarding assets.

What is meant by 'incentive' in the fraud triangle? Incentive refers to the motivation or pressure that drives an employee to commit fraud, such as financial difficulties or desire for a lavish lifestyle.

How does rationalization contribute to fraud? Rationalization occurs when an employee justifies their dishonest actions, convincing themselves that committing fraud is acceptable.