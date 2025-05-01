Skip to main content
Fraud and the Fraud Triangle quiz #2 Flashcards

Fraud and the Fraud Triangle quiz #2
  • What is the relationship between opportunity and internal controls?
    Internal controls are designed to limit opportunities for employees to commit fraud.
  • How can a company minimize rationalization among employees?
    A company can minimize rationalization by fostering a fair and ethical work environment.
  • What is the purpose of having checks and balances in financial transactions?
    Checks and balances help detect and prevent errors or fraud by requiring multiple approvals or reviews.
  • How does employee frustration contribute to fraud risk?
    Employee frustration, such as feeling underpaid, can increase the likelihood of rationalizing and committing fraud.
  • What is the role of ethics in preventing fraud?
    Promoting ethical behavior discourages rationalization and reduces the risk of fraud.
  • How can a company detect fake invoices?
    A company can detect fake invoices by regularly reviewing and verifying all invoices and supporting documentation.
  • What is the impact of fraud on financial information?
    Fraud can distort financial information, making it unreliable for decision-making.
  • How can companies support employees to reduce fraud incentives?
    Companies can offer financial counseling, fair wages, and support programs to reduce financial pressures.
  • What is the benefit of having policies for asset safeguarding?
    Policies for asset safeguarding help prevent unauthorized access and reduce the risk of theft or loss.
  • How does the fraud triangle help in designing internal controls?
    Understanding the fraud triangle helps companies target controls to reduce opportunity, incentive, and rationalization.
  • What is the consequence of not addressing fraud risks?
    Not addressing fraud risks can lead to financial losses, legal issues, and reputational damage.
  • How can companies encourage employees to report suspected fraud?
    Companies can establish anonymous reporting systems and protect whistleblowers from retaliation.
  • What is the role of segregation of duties in internal controls?
    Segregation of duties ensures that no single employee has control over all aspects of a transaction, reducing fraud risk.
  • How can regular reconciliation of accounts help prevent fraud?
    Regular reconciliation helps identify discrepancies and detect unauthorized transactions early.
  • What is the importance of reliable financial information?
    Reliable financial information is essential for accurate decision-making and maintaining stakeholder trust.
  • How does employee justification of fraud affect company culture?
    If employees justify fraud, it can create a culture of dishonesty and increase overall fraud risk.
  • What is the relationship between financial pressure and fraud?
    Financial pressure increases the incentive for employees to commit fraud.
  • How can companies monitor compliance with internal controls?
    Companies can monitor compliance through regular audits and management reviews.
  • What is the effect of a lack of oversight on fraud risk?
    A lack of oversight increases the opportunity for fraud by reducing the likelihood of detection.
  • How can companies create an ethical work environment?
    Companies can create an ethical environment by promoting integrity, transparency, and accountability.
  • What is the purpose of requiring multiple approvals for transactions?
    Multiple approvals help prevent unauthorized or fraudulent transactions by adding layers of review.
  • How does employee awareness of controls affect fraud risk?
    When employees are aware of controls, they are less likely to attempt fraud due to increased risk of detection.
  • What is the impact of fraud on company reputation?
    Fraud can damage a company's reputation, leading to loss of customer trust and business opportunities.
  • How can companies use technology to prevent fraud?
    Companies can use technology to automate controls, monitor transactions, and detect unusual activities.
  • What is the significance of documenting internal control procedures?
    Documenting procedures ensures consistency and provides a reference for training and audits.
  • How can management set the tone for ethical behavior?
    Management can set the tone by modeling ethical behavior and enforcing policies consistently.
  • What is the role of audits in fraud prevention?
    Audits help identify weaknesses in controls and detect fraudulent activities.
  • How can companies address rationalization to reduce fraud?
    Companies can address rationalization by promoting fairness and open communication.
  • What is the benefit of surprise audits?
    Surprise audits can catch fraudulent activities that regular audits might miss and deter employees from attempting fraud.
  • How does employee morale affect fraud risk?
    Low morale can increase rationalization and the likelihood of fraud, while high morale can reduce it.
  • What is the importance of clear job responsibilities in fraud prevention?
    Clear job responsibilities help prevent overlap and reduce opportunities for fraud.
  • How can companies ensure that internal controls are effective?
    Companies can regularly review and update controls to address new risks and ensure effectiveness.
  • What is the relationship between company size and fraud risk?
    Smaller companies may have higher fraud risk due to fewer resources for internal controls.
  • How can whistleblower policies help prevent fraud?
    Whistleblower policies encourage employees to report fraud without fear of retaliation.
  • What is the impact of fraud on employee trust?
    Fraud can erode trust among employees and between staff and management.
  • How can companies use background checks to reduce fraud risk?
    Background checks can help identify individuals with a history of dishonest behavior before hiring.
  • What is the purpose of monitoring employee behavior?
    Monitoring can help detect signs of fraud or unethical conduct early.
  • How does management override of controls contribute to fraud?
    If management overrides controls, it increases the opportunity for fraud and undermines the control environment.
  • What is the benefit of rotating job assignments?
    Rotating job assignments can prevent employees from developing schemes and help detect fraud.
  • How can companies address employee grievances to reduce fraud risk?
    Addressing grievances can reduce rationalization and improve morale, lowering fraud risk.