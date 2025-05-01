Fraud and the Fraud Triangle quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the relationship between opportunity and internal controls? Internal controls are designed to limit opportunities for employees to commit fraud.

How can a company minimize rationalization among employees? A company can minimize rationalization by fostering a fair and ethical work environment.

What is the purpose of having checks and balances in financial transactions? Checks and balances help detect and prevent errors or fraud by requiring multiple approvals or reviews.

How does employee frustration contribute to fraud risk? Employee frustration, such as feeling underpaid, can increase the likelihood of rationalizing and committing fraud.

What is the role of ethics in preventing fraud? Promoting ethical behavior discourages rationalization and reduces the risk of fraud.

How can a company detect fake invoices? A company can detect fake invoices by regularly reviewing and verifying all invoices and supporting documentation.