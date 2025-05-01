GAAP vs. IFRS: Analysis and Income Statement Presentation definitions Flashcards
GAAP vs. IFRS: Analysis and Income Statement Presentation definitions
GAAP
US accounting framework established by FASB, characterized by detailed, rules-based standards for financial reporting.IFRS
International accounting standards set by IASB, emphasizing a principles-based approach and global comparability.FASB
US organization responsible for developing and issuing the official accounting standards known as GAAP.IASB
International body that formulates and updates IFRS, aiming for consistency in global financial reporting.Horizontal Analysis
Analytical method comparing financial data across multiple periods to identify trends and growth patterns.Vertical Analysis
Technique expressing each item in a financial statement as a percentage of a base figure within the same period.Ratio
Quantitative relationship derived from financial statement figures, used to assess performance and position.Operating Items
Transactions and events arising from a company's core, day-to-day business activities.Unusual Items
Non-recurring transactions or events not part of regular business operations, such as one-time losses or gains.Discontinued Operations
Segments of a business that have been disposed of or are held for sale, reported separately from ongoing activities.Change in Accounting Principle
Switch in accounting methods, requiring retroactive adjustment to prior financial statements for comparability.Change in Accounting Estimate
Revision of a previous judgment or assumption, applied prospectively without altering past financial statements.Comprehensive Income
Total financial performance including net income and other items like unrealized gains and losses not in net income.Revaluation
Adjustment of the carrying value of long-term assets to reflect current fair value, permitted under IFRS.LIFO
Inventory valuation method where the most recently acquired items are assumed sold first; not allowed under IFRS.