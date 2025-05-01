GAAP vs. IFRS: Inventory definitions Flashcards
GAAP vs. IFRS: Inventory definitions
GAAP
U.S. accounting framework established by FASB, emphasizing rules-based guidance for financial reporting, including inventory valuation.IFRS
International accounting standards set by IASB, focusing on principles-based guidance and fair value reflection in inventory reporting.Inventory
Goods held for sale or use in production, valued initially at historical cost and subject to subsequent valuation adjustments.Historical Cost
Original purchase price paid for inventory, serving as the basis for initial recognition under both GAAP and IFRS.Lower of Cost or Market
Valuation method requiring inventory to be reported at the lesser of its original cost or current market value.Replacement Cost
Current expense to acquire identical inventory, used by GAAP as the market value in the lower of cost or market rule.Net Realizable Value
Estimated selling price of inventory minus any costs necessary to complete and sell it, used by IFRS for valuation.LIFO
Inventory costing method assigning most recent costs to cost of goods sold; prohibited under IFRS but allowed by GAAP.Fair Value
Current market-based measurement reflecting the price to sell an asset, emphasized by IFRS in inventory reporting.FASB
U.S. organization responsible for establishing and maintaining GAAP standards for financial accounting.IASB
International body that develops and issues IFRS, guiding global accounting practices including inventory.Cost of Goods Sold
Expense representing the cost assigned to inventory items sold during a period, affected by chosen inventory method.Ownership of Goods
Legal right to inventory, determined by shipping terms and consistent under both GAAP and IFRS.FOB Destination
Shipping term indicating ownership transfers to the buyer when goods reach their destination.FOB Shipping Point
Shipping term indicating ownership transfers to the buyer once goods leave the seller’s premises.