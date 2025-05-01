GAAP vs. IFRS: Merchandising definitions Flashcards
GAAP vs. IFRS: Merchandising definitions
GAAP
A set of accounting rules established by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, primarily used in the United States.IFRS
A global set of accounting standards developed by the International Accounting Standards Board for international financial reporting.Merchandising Operations
Business activities focused on buying and selling goods, with specific accounting rules for inventory and income reporting.Perpetual Inventory System
A method where inventory records are updated continuously as transactions occur, reflecting real-time inventory levels.Periodic Inventory System
A method where inventory updates occur at specific intervals, requiring physical counts to determine ending inventory.Inventory
Goods held for sale in the normal course of business, with similar definitions under both GAAP and IFRS.Income Statement
A financial report showing revenues and expenses over a period, with format requirements differing between GAAP and IFRS.Net Income
The result of total revenues minus total expenses, representing the main measure of profitability on the income statement.Comprehensive Income
A broader measure of financial performance that includes net income and other items like asset revaluations.Revaluation
The adjustment of long-term asset values to reflect fair market value, impacting comprehensive income under IFRS.Fair Value
An estimate of the price at which an asset could be exchanged in an orderly transaction between market participants.Financial Accounting Standards Board
The U.S. organization responsible for establishing and maintaining GAAP.International Accounting Standards Board
The global body that develops and issues IFRS for use in international financial reporting.Single-Step Income Statement
A format that groups all revenues and all expenses together, with no distinction between operating and non-operating items.Multi-Step Income Statement
A format that separates operating revenues and expenses from non-operating items, providing detailed profit analysis.