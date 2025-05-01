GAAP vs. IFRS: Recording Differences definitions Flashcards
GAAP vs. IFRS: Recording Differences definitions
GAAP
A set of accounting rules established by FASB, primarily used in the US, emphasizing consistency and historical cost.IFRS
A global set of accounting standards created by the International Accounting Standards Board, allowing more frequent asset revaluation.Financial Accounting Standards Board
The US organization responsible for developing and maintaining generally accepted accounting principles.International Accounting Standards Board
The international body that sets accounting standards used in many countries outside the US.Journal Entry System
A method of recording business transactions using debits and credits to track financial activity.Debits
Entries on the left side of an account, typically increasing assets or expenses and decreasing liabilities or equity.Credits
Entries on the right side of an account, usually increasing liabilities or equity and decreasing assets or expenses.Trial Balance
A list of all accounts and their balances at a specific time, used to verify that total debits equal total credits.Historical Cost Principle
An accounting guideline requiring assets to be recorded at their original purchase price, regardless of market changes.Fair Value Principle
A rule allowing assets to be reported at current market value, providing more up-to-date financial information.Short-Term Investments
Assets expected to be converted to cash within a year, often valued at fair market value under both GAAP and IFRS.Property, Plant, and Equipment
Long-term tangible assets such as land and buildings, subject to revaluation under IFRS but not typically under GAAP.Unit of Measure Principle
A concept requiring all financial transactions to be recorded using a consistent currency throughout the accounting records.Assets
Resources owned by a business, including cash, inventory, and property, listed on the balance sheet.Liabilities
Obligations or debts owed by a business to outside parties, reported on the balance sheet.