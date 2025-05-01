GAAP vs. IFRS: Statement of Cash Flows definitions Flashcards
GAAP vs. IFRS: Statement of Cash Flows definitions
GAAP
U.S. accounting standards established by FASB, governing financial reporting and presentation, including the cash flow statement.IFRS
International accounting standards set by IASB, providing global guidelines for financial statements, including cash flow reporting.FASB
U.S. organization responsible for developing and updating generally accepted accounting principles.IASB
International body that creates and maintains the International Financial Reporting Standards.Statement of Cash Flows
Financial report dividing cash movements into operating, investing, and financing activities for a specific period.Operating Activities
Section of the cash flow statement reflecting cash generated or used by core business operations.Investing Activities
Cash flow statement section showing cash used for or received from buying and selling long-term assets.Financing Activities
Part of the cash flow statement detailing cash flows from transactions with owners and creditors.Direct Method
Approach to presenting operating cash flows by listing specific cash receipts and payments.Indirect Method
Operating section format starting with net income and adjusting for non-cash items and changes in working capital.Cash Equivalents
Highly liquid investments readily convertible to cash within 90 days, considered nearly as liquid as cash.Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities
Significant transactions, such as exchanging stock for assets, that do not involve actual cash movement.Notes to the Financial Statements
Supplementary disclosures providing details and explanations for items in the main financial statements.Dividends Paid
Distributions to shareholders, classified as financing activities under GAAP and with flexible classification under IFRS.Interest Paid
Outflows related to borrowing costs, typically classified as operating activities under GAAP, with options under IFRS.