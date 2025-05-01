Held-to-Maturity (HTM) Securities quiz #1 Flashcards

What are held-to-maturity (HTM) securities, and how are they accounted for when purchased at a premium or discount?

Held-to-maturity (HTM) securities are debt investments, like bonds, that a company intends and is able to hold until maturity. When purchased at a premium (above face value), the premium is amortized over the bond's life, reducing interest revenue each period. When purchased at a discount (below face value), the discount is amortized over the bond's life, increasing interest revenue each period. The straight-line method is commonly used for amortization in educational settings.